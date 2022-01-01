Kanye West understands royal mourners as he has 'lost his queen too'

Kanye West can relate to the people of the U.K. because he has "lost his queen too".

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September at the age of 96 and was laid to rest on 19 September, with her eldest son becoming King Charles III.

In a text post on his Instagram Stories on Sunday night, Kanye told his followers that he can relate to the U.K. people mourning the loss of The Queen.

"London I know how you feel," he wrote. "I lost my queen too."

Kanye did not specify who he was referring to with his message, however, fans have speculated that he could either be referencing his late mother Donda, who died in 2007, or his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the mother of his four children. They were declared legally single in March.

During an interview which aired on Good Morning America last week, Kanye expressed remorse for how he has treated Kim amidst their divorce.

"This is the mother of my children. I apologise for any stress that I have caused," he stated. "I need this person to be (the) least stressed and of (the) best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

He has used his Instagram account to publicly blast Kim, and others, in recent months. However, his page has been wiped clean and is empty from posts, although he still uses the Stories function.