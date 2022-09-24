ASAP Rocky 'so hurt' after Rolling Loud performance cut short

A$AP Rocky is "so hurt" after his Rolling Loud performance was brought to a halt.



The hip-hop star's microphone was cut off during his set at the New York edition of the festival series on Saturday night (24.09.22), and the rapper - who was supported at the gig by his partner Rihanna - has issued an apology to fans for not being able to deliver the show he had been planning for "months".



Rocky - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - said in a social media statement: "I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!



I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night's show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.



"I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS ...



"I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that and I want to apologise to all my fans and continued supporters, and thank ya’ll for showing up for me regardless!! (sic)"



He played a total of nine songs, ending with a cover of French Montana's 'Mopstick'.



Meanwhile, the 'Praise the Lord' rapper teased earlier this year that his follow-up to 2018's 'Testing' is "more polished" than the "industrial" predecessor.



He said in May: "I’m wrapping up the new album now. I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything.



"Going from that industrial, subversive sound from 'Testing' and then graduating with a more polished sound …I just like where it is."



Meanwhile, Rihanna has just been confirmed as the headliner for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.



Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023, at Arizona's State Farm Stadium.