Will.i.am was the catalyst for Beyonce's Break My Soul remix EP

Will.i.am inspired Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul' remix EP.



The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker released a handful of remixes of the 'Renaissance' mega-hit, including a version by house legend Terry Hunter, Honey Dijon, and New York producer-and-DJ Nita Aviance, however, if it wasn't for the Black Eyed Peas star sending over his slowed-down remix, the EP may never have existed.



In an interview with Britain's Metro newspaper, the 'Where is the Love?' hitmaker spilled: "I was in France and her song came out and I'm like, 'I wish the beat did this.'



"So I called my collabo partner and we did it remotely on FYI, a collaboration tool.



"They weren't thinking about remixes until I sent it.



"They put out a remix EP and my song's first one on it - and I inspired it!



"I can't find the word for it - it's like Santa Claus is real, man!"



Meanwhile, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to hit the road in 2023 for a 'Renaissance' world tour.



The superstar returned to music this year, storming the charts with the record, and now a new report suggests she's putting together shows and booking stadiums across the globe for next summer, according to The New York Post's Page Six column.



The singer previously revealed the album is part of a "three-act project", which suggests there could be a tour in the works.



Announcing the album back in July, Beyoncé explained: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world." She included a special thanks to her three children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay Z and added of the record: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking." She continued: "A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."



The 41-year-old singer last toured in 2018 when she hit the road with her husband after releasing their joint album 'Everything Is Love'.