Kelsea Ballerini changes song lyrics during concert to reflect Morgan Evans divorce

Kelsea Ballerini changed the lyrics in three songs to reflect her divorce from Morgan Evans during a concert in New York.

The gig was part of her Heartfirst tour, and the 29-year-old singer switched out choice lines in What I Have, Get Over Yourself, and Miss Me More.

Kelsea and Australian singer-songwriter Morgan announced their divorce last month after less than five years of marriage.

To reflect their split, Kelsea changed the What I Have line “I got a warm body in bed” to “I got my own body in bed”.

In Get Over Yourself, where she would have sung “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life”, Kelsea sang, “I’m the crazy b**ch that ruined your life”.

Fans report that the singer also changed the words to Miss Me More.