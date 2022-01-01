Wynonna Judd 'incredibly angry' about mother Naomi Judd's death

Singer Wynonna Judd shared the mix of emotions she’s felt following her mother, and singing partner, Naomi Judd’s suicide.

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, The Judds singer opened up about the death of her mother, Naomi, who died in April at the age of 76 - a day before the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

An autopsy report released in August stated the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In her interview, Wynonna, whose sister is actress Ashley Judd, recalled of the moments after Naomi passed away.

“I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital, and I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that," she said.

“And next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the side porch, and I’m just trying to figure out what’s next.”

Though the autopsy reported Naomi’s “prior suicide ideations and recent life stressors”, Wynonna told CBS that she didn’t know her mother was suffering from suicide ideation in April.

“I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better,” the singer said. “And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

When asked whether she held any anger while grieving her mother, Wynonna replied that she was “incredibly angry” and she couldn’t imagine letting that emotion go “for a while”.

Wynonna and Naomi planned a fall tour before Naomi’s death, which Wynonna plans to fulfill with Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, and others.