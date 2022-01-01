A$AP Rocky apologises for short set at Rolling Loud festival

A$AP Rocky has apologised to his fans for performing a short set at Rolling Loud festival in New York over the weekend.



According to reports, the rapper only performed two songs of his headlining set on Saturday night before his microphone was switched off due to a 10pm noise curfew at Citi Field.



Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday in which he took "full responsibility" for his shortened set.



"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!" he began. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights (sic) show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t."



The 33-year-old went on to confess that he feels "hurt" that he was not able to bring his vision to the Rolling Loud crowd.



"I also want to acknowledge that even tho (sic) I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS… I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that and I want to apologise to all my fans and continued supporters, and thank ya’ll for showing up for me regardless!!" he concluded.



Shortly before his set, Rocky announced it would be his last live performance until the release of his next album, which doesn't have a confirmed release date yet.



Sources told TMZ that the rapper began his set around 45-50 minutes late. He was reportedly due to hit the Fashion Nova stage at 8.55pm but eventually came on around 9.45pm. He reportedly only performed two songs as he spent a lot of time chatting with the crowd.



Rocky's girlfriend Rihanna accompanied him to the festival. She was announced as the headline act for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday.