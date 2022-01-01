Olivia Rodrigo honours Alanis Morissette during Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo honoured "trailblazer" Alanis Morissette as she helped induct her into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame (CSHF) over the weekend.



The 19-year-old pop star took to the stage at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday to praise the Ironic hitmaker for her fearless songwriting and credit her 1995 album Jagged Little Pill with changing her life when she first heard it aged 13.



"My life was completely changed. Alanis' songwriting was unlike anything I'd ever heard before and I haven't heard anything quite like it since. And that voice - fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life," she said, reports Billboard.



"Alanis captured the anger, the grief and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal. Alanis, you're a trailblazer and you've inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting.



"But even more than your long list of musical achievements, I look up to your character and your kindness most of all. If they had a Hall of Fame for being the most incredible human being with the biggest heart, I'm 100 per cent positive you'd be inducted into that one as well."



Rodrigo and Morissette are big fans of each other's music. They appeared together on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine last year, and the Good 4 U singer brought out the Canadian star for a surprise duet of her 1995 smash hit You Oughta Know during her concert in May.



In her speech, Morissette admitted that songwriting is "the worst" and feels like a "daunting" task. She explained that the lyrics are for her when she writes a song but become everyone else's upon its release and they're allowed to interpret them however they want.



Bryan Adams, his songwriting partner Jim Vallance, David Foster and singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie were also inducted into the CSHF during the ceremony.