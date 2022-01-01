Dr. Dre tells Rihanna 'put the right people behind you' ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre has shared sage advice with Rihanna for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, drawing on personal experience.



After the Work singer was announced as the headliner for 2023 sporting spectacular over the weekend, previous performer Dre divulged what he'd learnt from his experience at the event earlier this year.



Speaking to Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 he said: “Oh, my god. Let me tell you something, man. I actually just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do it, and I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.



“I just like her and what she does, and her get down, and how she approaches her artistry and the whole nine. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away. I know we set the bar extremely high.”



Dr. Dre performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar - plus special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. He offered his advice for next year’s headliner.



“Put the right people around you, and have fun,” he shared, addressing Rihanna directly. “That’s basically what it is, making sure you have the right creative people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”



The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show takes place in February.