Shania Twain teases 'very frank lyrics' on upcoming album

Shania Twain doesn't hold back with her "very frank lyrics" on her upcoming album.

The 'You're Still The One' hitmaker kicked off a "new chapter" in her music career with the lead single 'Waking Up Dreaming' last week, and she's teased that her first album since 2017's 'Now' is intended to cheer people up and get them dancing.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: “I’m really excited about cheering people up.

"This album is very chirpy and I’m very frank with my lyrics on it, so it’s not a fluffy, lyrical album. It’s a happy album.

“I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and as much as we were isolated, it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music. It’s so danceable.”

Elsewhere, the 57-year-old star shared how she had originally turned down Harry Styles' offer to duet with him at Coachella in April, because she wasn't near to California, but admitted the performance ended up being a "lasting moment for all of us".

The pair did renditions of her hits 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' and 'You're Still The One' at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

She spilled: “Harry and I text, and he said, ‘Do you wanna come sing with me at Coachella?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m not anywhere near LA, I’m really far away right now’.

“We were back and forth like that, then I wasn’t doing it, and then closer to it he said, ‘I really think you should do the first weekend, please do it’.

“There was no big production about it and it ended up being such an enormous, lasting moment for all of us.”