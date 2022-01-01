NEWS BBC Studios and BBC Music presents Later… with Jools Holland at 30 Newsdesk Share with :





Celebrating a landmark birthday, BBC Two’s Later… with Jools Holland at 30 is to be recorded before 3,000 fans at one of Britain’s most famous concert venues on Wednesday 5th October.



30 years, 60 series and over 450 episodes since it all began back on 8th October 1992, Later… with Jools Holland at 30 shifts to the iconic Eventim Apollo in West London for one night only, to be broadcast later this year. The special line-up, which will be kept under wraps until the night, will include a typically exciting blend of artists from different eras and musical worlds who have appeared on the show over the years as well as one or two newer acts in line with the tradition of the show. They all will give us an unforgettable evening of live performances, interviews and musical magic, all steered as ever by Jools himself.



Jools says: "It’s unbelievable that this year sees my show reach its thirtieth birthday. It’s a testament to the great power of music that we are still going strong , and are now the longest running international music show on earth . I’m delighted and honoured that we’re going to celebrate this monumental milestone with a special one off event in the fabulous Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith the scene of so many legendary musical moments.”



Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, BBC, says: “The BBC’s commitment to live music remains strong and in a year which has seen the return of live music performance, I’m hugely proud that after 30 incredible years, Later…with Jools Holland is still busy unearthing the superstars of tomorrow as well as featuring some of the world’s best loved musicians, all to entertain the music-loving BBC viewers at home.”



Alison Howe, Executive Producer says: “Later…reaching its 30th birthday is testament to Jools, all the incredible musicians who have supported us and our crew whose love and commitment of showcasing live music for the audience is unmatched. With our upcoming series, this special show and our 30th Annual Hootenanny, it’s going to be an incredible three months of live music.”



A new series of Later… with Jools Holland, kicks off on 1st October on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Guests this series will include The 1975, Self Esteem, Victoria Canal, Ural Thomas, Loyle Carner, Marcus Mumford, The Big Moon, Burna Boy, PVA and Phoenix.



Among the big names who made their UK television debuts on Later include Adele, Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys, Arctic Monkeys, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Kings of Leon, Mary J Blige, Metallica, Norah Jones, Stormzy, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, plus many more.



Other recent highlights on BBC Music TV include the Spring 2022 series of Later…with Jools Holland, with performances from Liam Gallagher, Cat Burns, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Confidence Man, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Joe Bonamassa, Obongjayar, Oumou Sangaré, Poppy Ajudha, Sinead O’Brien, Warmduscher and Wet Leg; Glastonbury 2022 broadcast across all channels; BBC Two and iPlayer’s coverage of My Life As A Rolling Stone; the world’s biggest classical music festival, The Proms; award-winning artists from the Reading Festival, including highlight performances from Dave and Arctic Monkeys on BBC One; BBC One & BBC Three first time broadcasts of the Wireless Festival; plus Reel Stories featuring Robbie Williams (to be broadcast in October), Kylie, Noel Gallagher, Rod Stewart, Sting and Dave Grohl. Also, 2022 has seen BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s coverage of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, including Harry Styles’ set on the main stage; BBC Four’s coverage of the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival in Cardiff, featuring performances from Johnny Marr, Little Simz, Pixies and IDLES.



Tickets will be on sale from Friday 23rd September at 10.00am.



Later… with Jools Holland at 30 is commissioned by Lorna Clarke, Director of Music for the BBC. It is a BBC Studios Music production with Alison Howe, Executive Producer.



For details, visit bbc.co.uk/later for full details.