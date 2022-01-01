NEWS Sam Smith & Kim Petras enter race for UK’s Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Sam Smith and Kim Petras have entered the race for this week’s UK Number 1 single. Their new team-up Unholy currently looks set to be this week’s highest new entry (2) but has launched a very real challenge for Number 1.



They may be Good, but David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will certainly have work to do to maintain their chart-topping position for a second week – with just a handful of units separating them from Sam & Kim in our First Look, it’s still all to play for.



Luude and Mattafix could continue to rise up the Top 10 with Big City Life up to a new peak of Number 7.



Stormzy’s grand return with the epic 7-minute track Mel Made Me Do It sent shockwaves through social media over the weekend thanks to its inspiring music video. It’s pacing to debut at Number 12.



Lizzo is ready 2 Be Loved with her next big hit. The charismatic Max Martin produced new track could get its biggest lift so far, up six to a new peak of Number 22 midweek.



