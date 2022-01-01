Post Malone hospitalised amid breathing issues and 'stabbing' pains

Post Malone has been hospitalised after experiencing a "very difficult time" breathing.

The Rockstar hitmaker took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to share that he was unwell and had to postpone his Twelve Carat Tour concert set to be staged at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that evening.

"Boston, I love y'all so f**king much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body," he wrote. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

At a gig in St. Louis last month, Post tripped over an area of the stage used to lower instruments while performing his song Circles.

The star, real name Austin Richard Post, received attention from medics, and after taking around 15 minutes to recover, he returned to the stage to finish up the gig.

While Post assured fans he was fine at the time, it seems he is still struggling with an injury from the incident.

"We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight," the 27-year-old continued. "I'm so f**king sorry. Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so f**king sorry, I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon. I'm so sorry."

Post is next scheduled to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday.