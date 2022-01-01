Britney Spears might collaborate with Circus producer once again

Britney Spears is "trying" to collaborate on new music with the producer behind her hit record 'Circus.'



The 40-year-old pop star teamed up with Benny Blanco back in 2008 to record the hit single from the chart-topping album of the same name - which also spawned the songs 'Womanizer' and 'If U Seek Amy' - and he has revealed that he has been in touch with Britney in the hopes that they can work together once again.



He told TMZ: "I actually recently just reached out to try to start working on some stuff. Like a month ago. I hope [to work with Britney] soon. We were talking about trying to do something. I love her new things she put out. She's incredible. I hope she is doing it."



The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life and career when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated back in 2021 - has not released a full album since 2016's 'Glory' but teamed up with fellow performing legend Sir Elton John back in August to release 'Hold Me Closer', which became her first top 10 in a decade.



However, the new claims come just days after Britney - who has completed ten headling tours and a four-year Las Vegas residency since beginning her pop career as a teenager back in 1998 - made the assertion "won't probably perform" live again because she has been "pretty traumatised for life".



In a since-deleted Instagram post, she said: "The most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me… just saying… two day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever… and me excited for the pictures for five months on tour… they never showed me any. I’d rather quit s*** in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life. I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m p***** as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point." (sic)