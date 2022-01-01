Slipknot credit longevity to dropping egos early on

Slipknot are still making the best music of their career because they dropped their "egos and the "bull****".

The metal legends release their seventh studio album 'The End, So Far' on September 30, and the 'All Out Life' rockers insist the reason they've stuck together for more than two decades and continue to release their best work is that they are all equals and still "love" what they do.

Speaking to Australian Guitar Magazine, guitarist Jim Root said: "We're getting to that point in our career where we're all in this together.

"We all want to do the best we can for the role we play in this band, and when that becomes the priority, that's when you put ego aside, put all that bull**** aside, and work together to make something great."

Guitarist Mick Thomson added: "We'd be stupid to keep doing this if we didn't love it.

"There's too much bull****.

"I think the biggest problem that breaks up bands is when everyone comes in with f****** egos.

"When egos and bull**** start to make a person nutty, that's when problems happen and musicians start to hate each other.

"Fortunately, in the first few years after we blew up, nobody's ego got too far out of check.

"And that can happen real f*****' easy."

He added: "There's no I, there's us."

'The End, So Far' is the follow-up to 2019's 'We Are Not Your Kind'.