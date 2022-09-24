Post Malone postpones tour after struggling to breathe

Post Malone was forced to postpone his show in Boston after struggling to breathe.



The 27-year-old rapper - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - was due to take to the stage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday (24.09.22) but pulled the plug after finding that he was "unable to move."



He wrote on Instagram: "I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move. Boston, I love y’all so f******much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body."



The 'Sunflower' hitmaker added that he had felt "so good" the night before but admitted something had changed overnight and reassured fans that their tickets would remain valid for a rescheduled date .



He added: "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before."



Just days earlier, Post had injured his ribs after crashing through a hole in the stage at his St. Louis concert after he tripped and fell during a performance of his hit single 'Circles.'



In a video message, he said: “Next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple songs that we



missed.”



Recalling how he took a tumble, he said: “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’ this big a** hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my a**. It winded me pretty good, it got me pretty good.”