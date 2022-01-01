NEWS Moneybagg Yo: 'I feel like I’m just getting better and better with time' Newsdesk Share with :





Moneybagg Yo joins Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his new single “Blow”. He tells Apple Music he made the song for his birthday and discusses getting better with time, staying motivated, preparing to follow up his breakout album ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’, and reveals that he’s dropping another song next week which will have a feature.



Moneybagg Yo Tells Apple Music About New Single “Blow”…



The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record.



On Getting Better With Time and Staying Motivated...



I feel like I’m just getting better and better with time, still hustling, still saying consistent and motivated at the same time. I feel like there’s just more to come… this just the beginning. Y'all gonna see a lot more of this because I feel like I ain’t dropped in a little minute.



On Preparing To Follow Up His Breakout Album ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’…



It’s been like a year and three months I ain’t dropped, but I’m just putting out songs, little 3-packs, 2-packs…you still get butterflies sometimes. Just drilling and rushing and everything. It just be a little much, a little crazy… but I can handle it I got it.



On Dropping Another Song Next Week With a Feature...



I got another surprise for y’all in another week, I’m dropping another one. This one got a feature on it.



