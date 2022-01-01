NEWS David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s 'I’m Good (Blue)' surges to the singles summit Newsdesk Share with :





Summer 2022’s dance music domination continues this week, as David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s collaboration I’m Good (Blue) surges to the summit.



The infectious track, which samples French EDM outfit Eiffel 65’s 1999 smash Blue (Da Ba Dee) entered the Top 10 three weeks ago and has proved an earworm ever since, climbing all the way to Number 1 today, racking up over 5.4 million streams this week, and also earning the title of biggest digital download of the week.



I’m Good (Blue) becomes David’s seventh UK Number 1 single, and his first since Lovers On The Sun ft. Sam Martin eight years ago, while it marks Bebe’s first-ever chart-topper.



Celebrating her success, Bebe Rexha tells OfficialCharts.com: “An Official UK Number 1 has always been on my bucket list, because I respect the UK music scene so much. I feel like you’re always so open to new sounds. Honestly, I’ve never been happier.



“I just want to say thank you so much to the UK. I’m shocked. I’m so excited, so blessed. Thanks so much for supporting the record.”



Elsewhere, Wirral-born DJ James Hype and Miggy Dela Rosa’s unstoppable Ferrari zooms to a new peak this week (6), as does Chris Brown’s Under The Influence (8). Just outside the Top 10, Steve Lacy's Bad Habit rises two to Number 11.



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Anne-Marie and Aitch, with their cutting collaboration PSYCHO debuting at Number 16.



As BORN PINK tops the Official Albums Chart, K-pop superstars BLACKPINK score their eighth UK Top 40 single with Shut Down this week (24). Meanwhile, previous single PINK VENOM rises nine spots (38).



Pittsburgh singer-songwriter Montell Fish marks his first-ever UK Top 40 appearance with new entry Hotel (27), landing just ahead of Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready), up six places more to Number 28. Afrobeats star Rema also earns a new high placing with Calm Down (32).



Finally, prolific West London hitmaker Central Cee bags a seventh Top 40 single this year alone with LA Leakers Freestyle (40).