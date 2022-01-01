NEWS BLACKPINK make history as first K-pop girl group to bag a Number 1 UK album Newsdesk Share with :





BLACKPINK today become the first-ever K-pop girl group to achieve a Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with BORN PINK.



The South Korean quartet, comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, claim the UK top spot for the first time with their second LP, having previously peaked at Number 2 with 2020 release The Album.



On BLACKPINK’s chart-topping success, Martin Talbot, Chief Executive, Official Charts Company says:



“Congratulations to BLACKPINK. Being any kind of chart first is a record which can never be taken away, so for their new album BORN PINK to become the first UK Official Number 1 by a K-pop girl group is a fantastic achievement - and puts them in the record books forever!”



Suede make a welcome return to the Official Albums Chart this week, as ninth studio LP Autofiction debuts at Number 2 - the band’s highest chart position since 1999. The London-formed rock group, comprising Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling, also claim the best-selling album in UK independent record stores this week.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com on the record’s success, Suede’s Brett Anderson says:



“Releasing a new album with a new label in a new world could have been daunting, but the reaction to Autofiction has been both inspiring and humbling. We’d like to say thank you to fans old and new, and are so delighted that the feelings we’ve expressed through the emotional process of making this album have resonated with so many people.”



Japanese-British singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama scores a career best with second studio album Hold The Girl today (3). Rina’s 2020 critically-acclaimed debut, SAWAYAMA, peaked at Number 80. Hold The Girl is also the most popular vinyl release of the week, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



At Number 4, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford claims his first-ever solo Top 5 album with (self-titled). It becomes the British-American singer-songwriter’s fifth Top 5 LP across his career.



Meanwhile, psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd see their 1977 record Animals return to the Top 5 thanks to a long-awaited reissue; Animals (2018 Remix) (5). The album peaked at Number 2 upon its original release. Animals also places at Number 3 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



And finally, Illinois export Lissie scores her fifth Top 40 album to date with Carving Canyons (30). The singer-songwriter, born Elisabeth Corrin Marcus, previously enjoyed success with 2010 debut Catching A Tiger (12), 2013’s Back To Forever (16), 2016 release My Wild West (16) and 2018 LP Castles (9).

