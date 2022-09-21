Harry Styles honoured for historic 15 shows at Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles was presented with a special banner as he concluded his historic run of 15 sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.



The former One Direction star completed the milestone concert series on Wednesday night (21.09.22) and was given the honour of having a banner with his name on raised at the venue - with US TV host Gayle King stepping on stage to present Harry with the special gift which has only previously been bestowed on two other artists.



Gayle said: "We have a surprise for you, Harry! We're all at Harry's House right now. Fifteenth consecutive night, sold out show. "No artist has ever done that before. Twenty-thousand people, Harry, on their feet. We think you are walking joy, walking happiness ... and we just want to say to you Harry, we don't want to say goodnight to you, Harry Styles!"



The 28-year-old singer wiped away tears as he told the audience: "Any time that you come to Madison Square Garden and you see that, remember it’s because of you. That is ours.



"I’m gonna come back when everyone is gone, and just sit and look at that for a while."



The other artists to have a banner raised in their honour at the venue are Billy Joel - who was given one for completing 129 shows there and a second which was given at the end of his monthly 83-show residency - and Phish.



Phish were given a banner after their run their in 2017 when they performed 13 sold-out gigs and didn't repeat a single song across all the shows.



During Harry's final show at MSG, he performed with Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes on 'Matilda' and he was seen being supported by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde who was spotted dancing in the crowd. She was also seen looking emotional as Harry wept on stage when he was presented with his special banner.



He is set to continue his 'Love On Tour' shows throughout the rest of the year.