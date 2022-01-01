Beyonce 'to tour in 2023'

Beyonce is reportedly planning to hit the road in 2023 for a 'Renaissance' world tour.

The pop superstar returned to music this year, storming the charts with her album 'Renaissance' and now a new report suggests she's putting together shows and booking stadiums across the globe for next summer with New York Post gossip column PageSix reporting an announcement is due in the coming weeks.

The singer previously revealed the album is part of a "three-act project" which suggests there could be a tour in works.

Announcing the album back in July, Beyonce explained: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world." She included a special thanks to her three children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay Z and added of the record: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking." She continued: "A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Beyonce last toured in 2018 when she hit the road with her husband after releasing their joint album 'Everything Is Love'.