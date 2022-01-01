Adam Levine's former yoga teacher was 'blindsided' by singer's alleged flirty text

Adam Levine's former yoga teacher Alanna Zabel has claimed she was "blindsided" when she allegedly received a flirty text from the singer.



Alanna, who worked with the Maroon 5 frontman between 2007 and 2010, claimed on her Instagram Stories earlier this week that Adam once text her saying, "I want to spend the day with you naked". According to Alanna, her jealous boyfriend at the time flew "into a rage" over the message so she asked Adam to clarify that the text was meant for his girlfriend and he didn't reply so her partner "became violent".



Speaking about her claims in an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, the fitness instructor shared that she was "blindsided" by the alleged text.



"I was blindsided, you know, working with a celebrity and not really realizing how it was affecting my other relationships," she said. "I was spending so much time... so I think anybody in my situation has had similar experiences."



Alanna added that the Payphone singer did her "a favour" in a way because it made her realise what "a sociopathic a**hole" her then-boyfriend was.



Alanna is one of five women who have recently come forward with claims that the musician sent them flirty messages. The allegations first began on Monday when social media influencer Sumner Stroh claimed on TikTok that she had an affair with Adam while he was married to his wife Behati Prinsloo.



In a statement on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Adam denied having an affair but admitted to crossing a line and being "inappropriate".



"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he wrote.



"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."



Adam and Behati are currently expecting their third child.