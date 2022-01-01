Maren Morris speaks out against 'cowardly' trolls amid Brittany Aldean feud

Maren Morris has opened up about her experience with "cowardly" trolls amid her feud with Brittany Aldean.

The singer got into a social media spat with fellow country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany in late August after Brittany thanked her parents "for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase" and Jason commented that he was "glad they didn't too".

Brittany's remark was condemned by singer Cassadee Pope on Twitter, and Maren replied to the tweet by calling Brittany "Insurrection Barbie" and "a scumbag human".

During an appearance on the I'm Listening podcast on Wednesday, Maren spoke about the unpleasant aspects of using social media amid the feud.

Maren said the problem with social media is that "people can cowardly hide behind their phone screens".

She continued, "I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I'm where I'm at and I still deal with that... It never really ends, and it's not whether you're bullied as a public figure or a kid, you're just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that's trying to puncture your balloon of happiness."

Earlier this month, Brittany appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show to speak about the backlash she received from her post, which has been deemed transphobic. The conservative commentator called Maren a "lunatic" and "country music person" and the singer capitalised on the attention by releasing fundraising T-shirts that read "Lunatic Country Music Person".