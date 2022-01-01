Stormzy makes epic return to music with star-studded 11-minute video

Stormzy has dropped his new single 'Mel Made Me Do It' along with a star-studded video featuring cameos from Usain Bolt and LouisTheroux.

The rap superstar has made his big return to music almost three years after his last solo effort and it features a moving monologue written by Wretch 32 and voiced by actress Michaela Coel as well as a verse by Stylo G and it has been released alongside an 11-minute music video which features some famous faces.

Olympic hero Usain Bolt features in the promo alongside documentary-maker LouisTheroux as well as Dave, Headie One, Little Simz and Malorie Blackman. There are 35 cameos all together across the 11-minute video.

The monologue gives nods to influential Black "giants" including football legend Ian Wright, with Coel heard saying: "Today, we speak about foundation. Many great Black influential giants have touched people, from soul to soul, throughout many generations.

"It’s often ‘greatness’ comes to mind, but footballing legends like make Ian Wright greatness come to sight. Our DNA empowers us. We can make a song and dance out of everything. Our genes are enriched – it seems there is not a seam out of place in our fabric ... "

It's believed the single is the first offering from Stormzy's long-awaited third album, which he previously announced would land by the end of 2022.

When he kicked off his UK and Ireland tour back in March, Stormzy thrilled fans by sharing footage which appeared to show him recording new music and adding a message declaring a new album is on the way.

The message which flashed up at the gigs declared: "Album 3. Coming 2022."

No more details about the record have been released.