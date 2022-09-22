David Bowie honoured on the Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie has been honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame.

The late superstar - who died back in 2016 just two days after his 69th birthday following a battle with liver cancer - was given the spot on the iconic tourist attraction on Camden High Street on Thursday (22.09.22) on the eve of the release of new documentary film 'Moonage Daydream' , which showcases previously unreleased footage from his career as fans gathered for the ceremony to watch former collaborator Woody Woodmansey unveil the stone.

Lee Bennett, Founder of The Music Walk of Fame said: "David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers and sooner or later, we had to have him on The Music Walk Of Fame. Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy. We have huge plans for the future, but for now, let’s celebrate one of the greats of music."

`The 'Life on Mars' hitmaker joins a string of other music legends on the Music Walk of Fame, including the likes of The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse and was honoured with a tribute peformance at the event by his former guitarist Kevin Armstrong.

He told the crowds: "Hello Camden Town, it’s great to see the fans here!" before performing a stripped back acoustic version of David's 1977 classic 'Heroes', before children from local Haverstock School choir also gave a performance of 1969 hit 'Starman.'

The documentary film charting the 'Space Oddity' singer - who would have turned 75 in 2022 - will be released in UK cinemas on Friday 23 September.