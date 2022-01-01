NEWS David Bowie honoured on Camden's Music Walk Of Fame Newsdesk Share with :





Universal Pictures, Warner Music and London’s prestigious Music Walk of Fame today honoured timeless icon David Bowie with a stone on the Camden-based trail that pays homage to seminal artists and trailblazers from around the globe.



Woody Woodmansey - the drummer from Bowie’s band The Spiders from Mars - led the proceedings, and was joined by Bowie’s guitarist at Live Aid and with Tin Machine, Kevin Armstrong, in accepting the accolade on behalf of the musician. Bowie’s stone was unveiled to coincide with the global release of Brett Morgen’s MOONAGE DAYDREAM, an experiential, cinematic odyssey about the universally acclaimed musician. MOONAGE DAYDREAM is out now in IMAX, and in UK cinemas from tomorrow, 23rd September.



Friends, collaborators and fans of the ‘Life on Mars’ singer gathered for the star-studded stone-laying ceremony, with everyone attending paying tribute to the London born artist who is widely regarded as one of the most influential musicians of all time. Laid opposite Camden Town Tube Station, Bowie’s stone joined other Music legends including The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse.



Tribute performances made for a joyous ceremony. David Bowie’s former guitarist and acclaimed musician in his own right, Kevin Armstrong told the crowds “Hello Camden Town, it’s great to see the fans here!” before performing a stripped back acoustic version of Bowie’s monumental 1977 hit Heroes. Children from the local Haverstock school choir also gave a heartwarming performance of Starman.



Bowie’s phenomenal musical credentials need little introduction, with timeless hits including ‘Starman’, ‘Rebel Rebel’, ‘Space Oddity’ and ‘Let’s Dance’. During his 54 year career his record sales - estimated at over 100 million records worldwide - made him one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with 11 UK number-one albums.



Bowie was known for innovative sounds and visions - constantly reinventing himself over the years. Particularly lauded for his groundbreaking work in the 1970s, in 1972 he introduced Ziggy Stardust to the world, and in 2022 we mark 50 years since the androgynous, alien rock star fell to earth, with their first unassuming gig taking place at the Borough Assembly Hall in Aylesbury.



Born in Brixton, Bowie performed at Camden’s Roundhouse, just down the road from where stone will be laid, three times in 1970. One of these shows was with his then newly formed band ‘The Hype’ featuring Mick Ronson on guitar and his long time collaborator Tony Visconti on bass. This performance at The Atomic Sunrise Festival is widely seen as ‘the birth of Glam Rock’.



As well as the highly anticipated release of MOONAGE DAYDREAM this coming Friday, 2022 is also significant as the year that the star would have celebrated his 75th birthday.



The Starman himself is a natural fit for the London based trail that celebrates musical excellence, and his arrival in Camden signifies the long-awaited return of the Walk following a hiatus since 2020.