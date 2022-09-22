Sam Smith is entering their 'sexy villain' era

Sam Smith has declared it's time for their "villain era".



The 30-year-old pop star releases their Kim Petras-featuring dance banger 'Unholy' at 6pm BST/10am PST (22.09.22), which is about a "cheating husband leaving their wife and kids at home to have their own fun, inspired by the infamous LA Sunset Strip club The Body Shop."



And the Oscar winner can't wait to share the "wild and sexy" tune.



Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', they said: "It's amazing. It's so exciting... [and] It's just the chorus that's out there, so I can't wait for you to hear the song. It's a wild song.



"It's a theatre show in one song, and I'm so proud of it."



Sam then quipped: "It's time for my villain era, I think. Time to get sexy."



The 'La La La' hitmaker also spoke about having a "transitional three years" and knowing what they want to say after learning more about themself.



The chart-topping star told the outlet: "After COVID, everyone's feeling hungry to be around people again, and see people, so I'm definitely feeling that.



"I've had a transitional three years in my life. I turned 30, I think I know what I want to say now, I think I know who I am a bit more, and I'm ready to have fun."



Sam said of the track in a press release: "'Unholy' was made in Jamaica and was one of the most glorious creative moments I've ever had as an artist. I've never had so much fun making a record. It was so cathartic and freeing to experiment like this and throw out the rule book. It has also been an honour to work with Kim Petras and get to witness her brilliance. This song is about liberating oneself from the clutches of others' secrets..."



'Unholy' is the lead single from the follow-up to 2020's 'Love Goes'.



In April, Sam - who is non-binary - released the standalone ballad 'Love Me More' documenting their "candid introspection" of their "relationship with themself on a journey of self-discovery and happiness."



Meanwhile, Sam is set to play two consecutive concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall on October 21 and 22.



Tickets are on sale via sjm.lnk.to/SamSmith.