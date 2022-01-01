Lorde planning to unveil new album 'sometime soon'

Lorde is planning to unveil her next album "sometime soon".

The 'Green Light' singer teased fans during her headlining set at Primavera Sound Los Angeles on September 16 that her follow-up to 2021's 'Solar Power' is nearly ready to be revealed to the world.

She told the audience that 'Pure Heroine' "was about not being a teenager," 'Melodrama' "was about a boy," and 'Solar Power' is "about the climate."

Of her eagerly-awaited fourth studio album, she said: "Who knows what will come next."

She then teased: "Well, I know. And you'll know sometime soon."

After the "painful" reaction to 'Solar Power', the 'Royals' hitmaker recently teased she's returning to pop bangers.

She said in June: “We’ve had a really difficult, painful, lonely few years and artists take that, and they process it and they make something that’s maybe quieter, or more private.

“But the banger will always be on the horizon.

“I want to say thank you for being so welcoming and wonderful on this tour. I’m getting nearer to that zone again, where all I’m going to write is those sort of songs for us all to dance to, and to feel in our hearts. Thanks for changing my life.”

Lorde shared how she had a rollercoaster year of the “highest of highs” and “lowest of lows”.

Opening up to fans in her email newsletter, the 25-year-old star said: “I can honestly say [this] has been the year with the highest highs and the lowest lows I think I’ve ever experienced.

“It took people a while to get the album [‘Solar Power’] – I still get emails every day from people who are just coming around to it now! – and that response was really confounding and at times painful to sit with at first.

“I learnt a ton about myself and how I’m perceived by making and releasing this album, and I feel significantly more connected and alive in my art practice and life than pretty much ever before. Sounds dry but true!!!”