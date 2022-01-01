Gayle gushes over meeting Taylor Swift at Nashville Songwriter Awards

Gayle has fangirled over meeting Taylor Swift at the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday night.



The ABCDEFU singer took to social media on Wednesday after meeting the Shake It Off star at the awards show on Tuesday night.



Both musicians performed at the ceremony, at which Taylor received the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honour and Gayle's 2021 hit ABCDEFU was named as one of the 10 Songs I Wish I'd Written - voted on by the NSAI Professional Songwriter Members.



After the awards show, Gayle posted a selfie she took with Taylor on her Instagram Stories, captioning the photo, "I've died and come back to life."



She also shared the same photo in a post captioned, "Thank you @nsaiofficial for honoring @sara.davis and @davepittenger and i with one of the ten songs i wish i'd written awards! i've been going to nashville for almost eight years and have been living here for six so this has been a goal of mine and i'm very grateful that i get to accomplish this with people i love <3."



While Gayle's award this year marks her first at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, Taylor has previously been named Songwriter-Artist of The Year seven times.



The Lover singer said in her Songwriter-Artist of the Decade acceptance speech: "I'm up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can't possibly explain how nice that feels. Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments... This award celebrates my family and my co-writers and my team."