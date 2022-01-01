Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian for causing her 'any stress'

Kanye West has apologised to Kim Kardashian for causing her "any stress".

In a teaser clip of an upcoming interview for Good Morning America, the Stronger rapper, also known as Ye, issued a statement directed at his ex-wife in which he expressed remorse for how he has treated her amidst their divorce.

"This is the mother of my children. I apologise for any stress that I have caused," he stated.

Kanye and Kim, who wed in 2014, were declared legally single in March and are co-parenting their four children - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm.

Following the breakup, the hip-hop star went on repeated rants on Instagram about the reality TV personality and her brief relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

In a second snippet, Kanye was asked by journalist Linsey Davis for his views on social media.

"That's one of my favourite questions of this interview," the 45-year-old insisted. "We can use a car to rush somebody to the hospital, we can use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we're rushing somebody to the hospital, so it's all in how we use it."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kanye is expected to discuss fatherhood, his plans to expand the Donda Academy, and his fashion empire.