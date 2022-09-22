Melanie C: Spice Girls have no shows booked yet

Melanie C says there are no Spice Girls shows booked to mark the 25th anniversary of their 'Spiceworld' album.



With the milestone for their 1997 LP fast approaching in November, the iconic girl group - also comprising Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - have been teasing fans with a "Spiceworld25" graphic, appearing to hint at an album release.



Despite being eager to play some more shows with her bandmates after their 2019 reunion tour - sans Victoria - Sporty Spice has admitted "nothing is arranged yet".



Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (22.09.22), she said: "I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can't, sadly. We do want to do shows, they're just not arranged yet.



"We're constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that's my number one wish."



Melanie has been dropping regular hints that she would love for the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers to play Glastonbury, and she quipped she would go as far to "pick up litter" on site just to return to the world-famous festival after making her debut DJing and performing a duet of 'Spice Up Your Life' with Blossoms at Worthy Farm in June.



Meanwhile, Melanie just revealed she has started work on her ninth solo album.



The star has been preoccupied with the writing and promoting of her memoir 'Who I Am', and can't wait to get back to work on the follow-up to her 2020 self-titled LP.



Speaking to the October 2022 issue of Retro Pop magazine, she said: "It's had to take a bit of a backseat because writing and promoting the book has been a lot more work than I anticipated. But I've done some sessions, there are some new songs and I've begun the process for the next album. Back in the day there was this cycle of writing, recording, promoting, touring. Technology has changed so much that now it feels like you can do everything at the same time. And music is my passion. Doing a book has been fun but if it keeps me away from music for too long I'm gonna get a bit bitter about it."



