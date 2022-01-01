Diplo awarded $1.2 million in restraining order violation case

Diplo has been awarded more than $1.2 million (£1.1 million) after a woman he accused of harassment allegedly violated her restraining order.



The DJ has won a ruling in a case against a woman he claimed to have harassed him after a sexual relationship that ended in 2020.



According to Pitchfork, the woman secured a temporary restraining order against Diplo - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - in November 2020 and he obtained the same order against her the following month.



In January 2021, the pair signed a dual restraining order, which Diplo accused the woman of violating in their recent hearing.



Diplo called an arbitration hearing against the woman, who remained unnamed in court documents. After the hearing, the arbitrator recommended that the Los Angeles Superior Court award the musician over $1.2 million in damages, fees, costs, and expenses. A court judge still needs to sign off on the monetary award.



In a statement to TMZ, Diplos attorney Bryan Freedman said, "We are all extremely pleased for Wes and his family. What happened here is simple. The arbitrator looked at all the facts. She evaluated the evidence impartially. And justice prevailed."



Diplo and the woman each have separate, ongoing lawsuits filed against each other.



In his legal action, Diplo accused the woman of stalking, trespassing, and revenge porn, while the woman accused Diplo of sexual battery and gender violence in hers.