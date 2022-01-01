Neil Young teases 'unheard-of combinations of instruments' on new music

Neil Young has teased that the new Crazy Horse album features “unheard-of combinations of instruments.”



The 76-year-old music legend worked with Rick Rubin on the follow-up to 2021's 'Barn' at the studio wizard's famous Shangri-La studios.



And while hijacking an interview with Jack White on Rick's 'Broken Record' podcast, Neil jumped in and teased the upcoming record.



Former White Stripes star Jack, 47, also compared the long career of Neil to that of The Rolling Stones.



He said: “I remember when I was 12 and The Rolling Stones were 40 and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god,’ and it’s so nice that you guys are able to sort of prove that."



Imparting his secret to longevity in the music business, Neil replied: "If they got the spirit, they’ll be cranking something out, because what else can we do?”



In July, the 'Heart of Gold' hitmaker confirmed that the album was finished and that it's "unlike" its predecessor.



He teased: "With this recording, something special is happening and we know we have a good one.



"It's too early to say anymore because in this world things come and go so fast. But real magic lasts and we think we have it."



He added in a blog post on his Neil Young Archives website: "It's the same band, Crazy Horse, but the music is unlike 'Barn', our last offering. "Music lives!!!!! Two records made in one year!!!!!!!"