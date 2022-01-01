Blink-182's Mark Hoppus 'grateful' after cancer scan 'comes back clean'

Mark Hoppus's latest cancer scan has "come back clean".

The Blink-182 rocker revealed he was undergoing treatment for stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in mid-2021, and three months later, announced that he was cancer-free.

On Tuesday, Mark took to his Instagram Stories to declare that he remains in the clear.

"Very grateful today," he wrote. "My scan came back clean and I'm cancer-free... Thankful for every day I get to be here. Love you all."

The musician undergoes health screenings every six months.

But while Mark is recovering from the disease, he revealed late last year that the chemotherapy treatments had caused him to experience "brain fog".

"I felt so s**tty," the 50-year-old shared. "And the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now."