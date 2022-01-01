Emeli Sandé engaged

Emeli Sandé is engaged to marry her girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The Scottish singer-songwriter announced that she had accepted the classical pianist's proposal on Instagram on Wednesday. She shared a snap of her wearing the ruby and diamond engagement ring and wrote, "I said Yes!" with two love heart emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, the Next To Me singer also shared a selfie of her wearing the sparkler at home, another close-up snap of the ring on her finger near a piano, and a third photo of her and Yoana with the caption, "Fiancé fiancé."

Emeli revealed in March this year that she had fallen in love with a woman, who she didn't identify at the time. She told Metro that they met just after lockdown while she was learning about classical music.

Calling her partner "the one for life", Emeli said, "I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great... For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place."

The Heaven hitmaker was previously married to marine biologist Adam Gouraguine between September 2012 and November 2014.

When asked if she identifies as bisexual now she's in a relationship with a woman, the 35-year-old replied to Metro in March: "I'm not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."