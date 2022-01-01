Kanye West claims music catalogue is being put up for sale without his knowledge

Kanye West has claimed his music catalogue is being put up for sale without his knowledge.

On Monday, Billboard reported that members of the Stronger rapper's "camp" have been "quietly and intermittently" shopping around his publishing catalogue to prospective buyers. His team reportedly met with these buyers to explore how much his music is worth, with estimates suggesting around $175 million (£154 million).

Kanye responded to the report on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday by writing, "Just like Taylor Swift... my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge... Not for sale."

Although Kanye compared himself to his on-off rival Taylor, their situations are different. Music manager Scooter Braun brought Taylor's former record label, Big Machine Records, and the ownership of the master recordings of her first six studio albums, back in 2019. The Shake It Off singer tried to buy her masters from the label before the deal closed but couldn't reach an agreement on the terms.

She is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums and has already released the "Taylor's Version" of her records Fearless and Red.