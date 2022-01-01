NEWS Fleur East gets psychic good luck message from late dad Newsdesk Share with :





Hits Radio Breakfast Show host Fleur East revealed on air this morning that she’s already had a psychic message from her late Dad wishing her luck with this Saturday’s Strictly launch show. The presenter has spoken about how her late Dad, Malcolm, who passed away in 2020, was her inspiration to do the show this year as he was such a huge fan. So when Fleur’s cousin visited a medium she was shocked to get a very special message from Fleur’s late father…



Fleur revealed all about the spooky goings-on to her co-hosts James and Matt: ‘In 72 hours I’ll be dancing live for the first time and it’s really exciting but something really weird has happened to me ahead of the Strictly weekend. On Sunday I had a message from one of my cousins who had been to see a medium – people that speak to the spirit world. Now I’ve never gone to a medium because I do believe in it and I’m quite scared about going because I never wanted to test it. But my cousin went and this happened…’



Fleur then played a voice note from her cousin in which the medium reveals she’s communicating with a spirit called Malcolm who has a daughter that ‘sings or dances’. The medium goes on to say ‘his daughter is about to start something, she’s about to start an adventure as he’s calling it. He says to tell her I’m so proud of her and give her all the luck in the world.’



Fleur picked up the story: ‘So my Dad passed away in 2020, his name was Malcolm and apparently he came through and wished me good luck ahead of Strictly. Is that not really weird? It’s eery but it’s really comforting as well. Leading up to Strictly has been so nerve-racking and I’ve been so anxious and not having my Dad here for the first time before something so big in my life is huge. So to get a message like that is the set up I needed before the big weekend.’

