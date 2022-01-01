Ciara recruits Summer Walker for Better Thangs

Ciara has teamed up with Summer Walker on the forthcoming collaboration, 'Better Thangs'.

The R'n'B icon teased the track over the weekend and asked her millions of followers to guess who the featured artist is.

She wrote: “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?”

And now, the 'One, Two Step' hitmaker has confirmed it's Summer by posting the artwork for the single on Instagram and captioning it: "Pre save link in @ciara bio."

A release date is not known at this time.

The pair previously joined forces on 'Ciara's Prayer' last year.

'Better Thangs' will follow July's 'Jump' featuring Coast Contra, which saw Ciara head in a dance direction.

She said: “I’m back on my mission to make the world dance.”

Away from music, the 36-year-old star has just dropped her On A Mission (OAM) skincare line, a venture "years in the making".

The new brand prides itself on inclusivity, with the items tested on 96 women with different skin tones.

She said: “I would say this is truly a missing piece in skin care today.

“These products are for all skin types, so that’s why we wanted to do [the clinical testing] with every skin tone.”

Despite everything she's already achieved in the music business, Ciara remains as ambitious as ever.

She shared: "I had a vision for things that were important to me to check off on my dream list of things to accomplish. This was one of them."

Ciara burst on the music scene as a teenager and she's subsequently enjoyed significant success in other fields, including writing a book, launching a fragrance and even creating her own rum company.

She added: "I feel kind of funny going on about the list of things I'm doing. But it all goes to the power of believing in yourself. I always say I'm a woman of ambition on a mission."