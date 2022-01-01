Doja Cat isn't releasing a German rave-influenced album

Doja Cat was playing a prank when she claimed she's releasing a 90s German rave-influenced album.

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker told an interviewer recently she is "very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun."

She also said that was "kind of a hint" of what to expect from the follow-up to 2021's 'Planet Her'.

However, she has now taken to social media to correct her own claims and told her fans the LP will be a "straight-up R'n'B" record with "no rap at all".

She tweeted: “I'm not doing a german rave culture album, you guys. I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it.”

Doja had said that while several artist have been embracing electronic influences - such as Drake on 'Honestly, Nevermind' and Beyonce on 'Renaissance' - it's something she's always been in love with.

She added: "I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it (obviously, I couldn’t buzz my head and wear a furry bra and have a belly button piercing back then), I’m sort of embracing that.

"That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house."

The 'Say So' hitmaker - who is yet to formally announce her next album - also revealed she's currently having a studio built in her home, but for now she's working in other locations.

She said: "There’s studios I go to; my friends have studios. I’m actually building a studio right now in my house, and I’m really excited about that.

"But that’s gonna take a little while, so for now, I have to go to certain places."

Doja had also previously said the album would be "predominantly rap".

She explained: "I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with — I got a lot better. “I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap.”