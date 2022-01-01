Influence Media acquires Future's publishing catalogue in 'eight-figure' deal

Influence Media Partners has acquired Future’s publishing catalogue.

The company announced its acquisition deal via PR Newswire on Tuesday, specifying that it now represents all the songs in the rapper's back catalogue from 2004-2020. This includes 612 titles.

Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor Rene McLean made the announcement, and revealed that Future’s deal was an “eight-figure acquisition”.

Rene said of the decision to acquire the 38-year-old work: “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.

“It is rare to find someone who moves music and culture at the same speed with his distinct vocal and melodic style. His prolific career and continued popularity more than 15 years into the game is a testament to his undeniable influence on the contemporary music and culture landscape. We’re honoured to be partnered with him.”

Future also made a statement on the deal.

“I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I'm proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value,” he said. “My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”