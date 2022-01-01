Maren Morris doesn't 'feel comfortable' attending CMA Awards after dispute with Aldeans

Maren Morris doesn't "feel comfortable" attending this year's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and potentially being in the same room as Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany following their dispute.

The country music star got into a social media spat with the Aldeans in late August after Brittany thanked her parents "for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase" and Jason commented that he was "glad they didn't too".

Brittany's remark was condemned by singer Cassadee Pope on Twitter, and Maren replied to the tweet by calling Brittany "Insurrection Barbie" and "a scumbag human".

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren admitted she is unsure if she will go to the CMAs in November due to the drama.

"Honestly, I haven't decided if I'm gonna go. I'm very honored that my record is nominated. But I don't know if I feel (at) home there right now. So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going," she shared. "I'm not good at those events because I'm awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going."

Maren is nominated for Album of the Year for Humble Quest, while Jason is up for Musical Event of the Year for his Carrie Underwood collaboration If I Didn't Love You.

The 32-year-old also revealed to the publication that she didn't run her "Insurrection Barbie" tweet past her team before hitting publish.

"I hate feeling like I need to be the hall monitor of treating people like human beings in country music. It’s exhausting," she added. "But there’s a very insidious culture of people feeling very comfortable being transphobic and homophobic and racist, and that they can wrap it in a joke and no one will ever call them out for it. It just becomes normal for people to behave like that."

She continued, "I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids. The whole 'When they go low, we go high' thing doesn’t work with these people. Any resistance movement is not done with kind words. And there’s a lot worse things I could’ve called her."