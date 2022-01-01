Stormzy to take home Diversity Champion Award at AIM Awards

Stormzy is set to be honoured with the Diversity Champion Award at the 2022 AIM Awards.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper will be presented with the accolade in recognition of his charity work and for using his platform "to level the playing field in the music industry."

The rapper launched the #Merky Foundation charity and #Merky Books, the latter of which provides a platform for "underrepresented voices".

And since 2018, the Stormzy Scholarship has awarded 19 UK Black students financial support to attend the prestigious Cambridge University.

The ceremony on September 28 will also see pop star Rina Sawayama presented with the Innovation Award.

The 'Hold The Girl' singer's visionary work on her music videos and in the studio will be toasted.

Meanwhile, the nominees for Best Independent Video in association with VEVO' have been unveiled as Arlo Parks' 'Softly', Ibeyi's 'Made of Gold ft. Pa Salieu', '3210' by Jeshi, Wesley Joseph's 'Cold Summer' and FKA Twigs' 'tears in the club ft. The Weeknd'.

And Best Live Performer will be contested by Ben Böhmer, IDLES, Mitski, Shao Dow and The Hu.

It was previously revealed that Lethal Bizzle will receive the Outstanding Contribution gong.

The London rap legend - whose real name is Maxwell Owusu Ansah - will also take to the stage at the ceremony at London's Roundhouse, where he'll treat the crowd to a set including 'Rari WorkOut', 'Fester Skank' and 'Pow! (Forward)'.

The Grime superstar said of the industry recognition: “It’s nice to get your flowers when you can still smell them.”

The Libertines will also take to the stage on the night for an intimate performance, along with rising star Pixey.

FKA twigs, Dave and Wet Leg are among the most-nominated artists.

The ceremony celebrating the hottest independent acts the UK has to offer sees the 'Killer' singer and rap superstar Dave lead the way with two nods apiece.

Both stars will go head-to-head for Best Independent Track in association with Meta.

Twigs' 'tears in the club' featuring The Weeknd, Dave's 'Starlight' and indie duo Wet Leg's 'Chaise Longue' will go up against the likes of Nova Twins' 'Antagonist', Yves Tumor's 'Jackie' and Wu-Lu's 'Broken Home' for the prize.

Twigs is also nominated for Best Independent EP/Mixtape - a brand new category - for 'CAPRISONGS', while Dave's 'We're All Alone In This Together' is shortlisted for Best Independent Album in association with Spotify.

Twigs previously won Independent Track of the Year for 2014's 'Two Weeks', while in 2020, 'Magdalene' was named Best Second Album.

Wet Leg - comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - will fend off Nova Twins, Knucks, Children of Zeus and Warmduscher to be crowned the top UK Independent Breakthrough act.

The Ones to Watch for 2023 are Barry Can't Swim, Jeshi, Léa Sen, Nia Archives and TAAHLIAH.

BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target and TV host and presenter Joelah Noble will host.

Arlo Parks was the big winner at last year's ceremony.

The ‘Hope’ hitmaker walked away with two awards at the annual awards ceremony after she was named the winner of the UK Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album for her much-lauded debut record, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’.

Tickets for the live show are available via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aim-awards-live-with-the-libertines-lethal-bizzle-and-more-tickets-403348936527.