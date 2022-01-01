Taylor Swift named Decade Honouree at Nashville Songwriter Awards 2022

Taylor Swift has been named a Decade Honouree at the Nashville Songwriter Awards.



The Lover singer was named a songwriter-artist of the decade at the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) awards bash, which was held at the city's Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday.



Taylor joined songwriter Ashley Gorley in receiving the special honouree award, with Ashley named the songwriter of the decade at the event.



Billboard reports that the association decided on their special honourees based on their potential cumulative songwriting accolades between 2010 and 2019. The association weighed up Taylor and Ashley's ’percentage of songwriting credit in Nashville-associated songs with the songs’ performance on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart, Billboard Pop Songs chart, Billboard Christian Airplay chart or Billboard Rock Airplay chart.



For the songwriter-artist honour, the songwriter must also be the recording artist on the song for the track to count towards their award.



Taylor has previously been named NSAI’s songwriter-artist of the year seven times. Gorley has earned the songwriter of the year honour five times, and has previously received nine NSAI awards.



This year’s ceremony also honoured Garth Brooks with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, and Sony Music Publishing chairman Jon Platt with the NSAI President’s Keystone Award.