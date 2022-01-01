Elton John to perform at the White House

Elton John will perform at the White House on Friday.

According to a White House press release obtained by CNN, the Rocket Man singer has been scheduled to perform on 23 September.

A large tent is being erected on the White House’s South Lawn for the event, an official told the outlet. Construction for the tent began on Monday.

Approximately 2,000 guests have been invited to the concert, which has been in the works for several months.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to make remarks throughout the evening.

The event is titled A Night When Hope and History Rhyme, and is being hosted in partnership with A&E Networks and The History Channel. The organisations are also paying for the event.

Elton’s concert will air on television at a date yet to be determined.

The press release added that the event will “celebrate the unifying and healing power of music, commend the life and work of Sir Elton John, and honour the everyday history-makers in the audience, including teachers, nurses, frontline workers, mental health advocates, students, LGBTQ+ advocates and more”.

A White House official told CNN that the English singer “expressed an interest on his behalf in playing again at the White House” after his 1998 performance for then-President Bill Clinton.