Prosecutors need more evidence to pursue Marilyn Manson sexual assault charges

Prosecutors say more evidence is needed to charge Marilyn Manson with sexual assault.

The news comes after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday that they had passed on evidence pertaining to alleged sexual assaults by Manson to the District Attorney’s Office.

Billboard reports that detectives have been investigating the singer - whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner - for 19 months. Their investigation involves allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence said to have occurred between 2009 and 2011.

Authorities have not identified the plaintiffs of the case.

LA detectives have now handed the results of their investigation to the District Attorney’s Office, which called the case “partial” in a 20 September statement.

“Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision,” read the statement. “This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously.”