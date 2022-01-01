Sumner Stroh apologises to Behati Prinsloo after alleging affair with Adam Levine

Sumner Stroh has apologised to Behati Prinsloo after alleging she had an affair with the model's husband Adam Levine.

In an interview with Page Six, Instagram star Sumner doubled down on claims that she and singer Adam, 43, had a physical relationship when she “graduated college in 2021”.

The Maroon 5 frontman has been married to Victoria's Secret star Behati, 34, since 2014 and they are currently expecting their third child together.

After 23-year-old Sumner first spoke about her allegation in a TikTok video, one commenter wrote, “It’s no secret he’s been married for a decade. The only victim here is his wife and children”.

The commenter referred to Sumner’s claim that her “morals were unknowingly compromised”, meaning she was not aware at the time that Adam had a wife and two children.

Sumner responded to the comment: “I now realise that was likely a manipulation tactic of his… just hiding in plain sight. As soon as I had realised that was not the case, I cut things off with him. In retrospect, I wish I would’ve questioned things more. I wish I wasn’t so naïve, but you know, being naïve is no excuse for what I did in the role I played for this.

“Again, in no way was I trying to gain sympathy and I fully realise I’m not the victim in this. I’m not the one who is really getting hurt here, it’s Behati and her children.”

Sumner concluded her reply: “For that I am so, so sorry.”

Numerous women have since come forward with their own stories of being in contact with Adam.