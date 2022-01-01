Jennifer Hudson fangirls over 'original Dreamgirl' Sheryl Lee Ralph

Jennifer Hudson was "in awe" of Sheryl Lee Ralph during a TV appearance on Tuesday.

During the latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the stage legend reminisced about how she landed the role of Deena Jones in the 1981 Broadway musical, Dreamgirls.

Jennifer expressed her delight in welcoming Sheryl onto the set of her brand-new talk show, having played Effie White in the 2006 movie adaptation.

"I'm in awe, I'm really having a moment, because I wish I'd have been able to see that (version of the musical)," she gushed. "I was born the year that came out."

Sheryl then went on to invite Jennifer to don pink feather boas with her and demonstrated the "step touch, step touch" move that she did in the show.

"I can't believe I get to do this!" Jennifer exclaimed, while the 65-year-old stated: "Girl, now this is not any cheap boa so you know I'm keeping it."

The Oscar-winner then performed the lyrics to Dreamgirls while dancing along with Sheryl, and added: "Oh my God, I can't believe I just got to have that moment with you. That was a dream, she's a dream."

Earlier this month, the It's a Living actress won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series prize for her role as Barbara Howard in the sitcom Abbott Elementary.