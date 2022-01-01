Adam Levine denies cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine has denied cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with a social media influencer.

Over the weekend, Sumner Stroh took to TikTok to allege that she had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman at an undisclosed time when she was "young and naïve".

She also claimed that Adam recently messaged her and asked if he could use the name Sumner if he and Behati have a son.

On Tuesday, Adam issued a statement to TMZ in which he insisted he hadn't had a physical relationship with Sumner but did confess he had "crossed the line".

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life," he commented. "In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

Adam and Behati, who married in 2014, confirmed last week that they are expecting their third child together. The couple already shares daughters Dusty, five, and Gio, four.

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world," the 43-year-old continued. "To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."