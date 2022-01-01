Prosecutors investigating Tory Lanez over alleged assault of August Alsina

Prosecutors are investigating a claim that Tory Lanez recently assaulted August Alsina.

On Sunday night, singer Alsina took to social media to share photos depicting facial wounds he claims were the result of an alleged attack by rapper Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson.

In light of the allegations, a representative for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that they have launched an out-of-state inquiry into the incident.

"We are aware of the allegations that the defendant attacked artist August Alsina and are investigating these claims. The allegations are serious and will be thoroughly examined," they commented.

Even though the alleged assault occurred in Chicago, prosecutors in Los Angeles are investigating because Lanez is awaiting trial there in relation to shooting allegations made by Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez stands accused of one count of assault with a firearm and another gun possession charge. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In his post, Alsina claimed the attack took place at the Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam show held at the Arie Crown Theatre on Saturday night.

Along with the pictures, the hip-hop star claimed that Lanez rushed him with eight "oversized" bodyguards in tow to ask why he didn't "dap him up", meaning shake his hand.

Since then, representatives for Chicago Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man was "punched in the face" by another 30-year-old man at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday, listing a location that matches the theatre.

Though they declined to name the victim, they assured the public that "detectives are investigating".