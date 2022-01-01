Chad Kroeger has had his surname mispronounced for years

Chad Kroeger says his second name has been mispronounced for years.

The Nickelback frontman has had people say Kroeger wrong so many times he's not bothered by it, but he confirmed it should be said like the horror villain Freddy Krueger.

He told Loudwire: “It’s [Kroo-ger], don’t trust the internet.

“If I just stop and go, ‘Actually, it’s Kroo-ger,’ I’m gonna look like such a d***. So I’m just like whatever, I don’t care."

Alice In Chains‘ Jerry Cantrell once corrected an interviewer's pronunciation of his name.

Canadian Chad, 47, recalled: “I sort of looked over at Jerry, and he goes, ‘It’s your name, dude. That is your last name. Tell that dude across there how to say it properly so that he stops saying it wrong into that microphone and misinforming people. That is your last name, brother.' And I was like, ‘Wow you really care about this s***!’”

The 'How You Remind Me' rockers are gearing up to release their 10th studio album, 'Get Rollin', in November.

The rock group said: “We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”

The new record will be the follow-up to 2017's 'Feed the Machine', which debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart.