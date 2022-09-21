Harry Styles reigns on the Billboard chart as As It Was smashes multiple records

Harry Styles has broken a number of Billboard chart records.

The 'Golden' singer's pop banger 'As It Was' has spent 14 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, while he now holds the title for the "fourth-longest reign" in Billboard Hot 100 history and the longest-running solo number one song.

What's more, the hit has become the only song in history to spend 24 weeks in the top three on the same chart.

Harry's third solo album, 'Harry's House', has been nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize.

And the 28-year-old pop star is already working on his next record in between shows.

He spilled in a recent interview: “I’m always writing.

“I think all of us are so excited to get back to it, which feels insane because we’ve just put an album out.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction star is currently in the US playing residencies, with his final night at New York's Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (21.09.22).

The American run will wrap with 15 nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, concluding on November 15.

Meanwhile, the 'Late Night Talking' singer is said to have turned to golf to relax while touring.

Harry has been playing the game for years but has been trying to get in as many rounds as possible since touring as a solo star.

A source claimed: "Harry loves to unwind by playing golf. When you’ve got over 60,000 fans screaming your name with every movement it can be overwhelming.

"A round of golf is the complete opposite of a stadium show – it’s peaceful and by its nature comes with privacy, so it’s perfect. Harry has made sure to check out as many golf courses as possible as he tours the world. He’s even added golfing clothes to his luggage."

During their One Direction days, Harry and his bandmate Niall Horan, also 28, often enjoyed a round of golf together and Niall founded the golf management company, Modest! Golf in 2016.